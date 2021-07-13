Podcasts
Published July 13, 2021

Listen to Chapter 8 of 'Marvel’s Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord' Today

Tune in on the SiriusXM app, Pandora, Stitcher, or wherever you like to listen!

by Marvel

In a post-apocalyptic future, Marvel’s Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord finds Peter Quill and Rocket a little paunchier, a little slower, and a lot saltier than they were during the glory days of the Guardians of the Galaxy. They quickly discover the Earth isn’t what it used to be either, when they crash land 30 years after all the world’s Super Villains have seized control.

In the barren, desolate wasteland of the mid-west as controlled by Doctor Doom, they encounter the ageless telepath Emma Frost, outlaw Ghost Riders, Doomwood locals, and the bloodthirsty Kraven the Hunter. Who will find the Black Vortex first, and what will be the price of its power?

2:12
Marvel's Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord | Official Trailer

Available now, Marvel’s Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord transports you to this thrilling landscape of the mighty Marvel Multiverse. 

Today: Chapter Eight. With the help of Cora and Joanna Forge, Star-Lord and Rocket hack their way into Doom's compound, where they find a clue that leads them to the most unlikely of places.

Tune in to the entire show so far, including today's new episode, "Buried," on SiriusXMPandoraStitcherApple PodcastsSpotifyPocket Casts, or listen below...

For more information, visit www.Marvel.com/Wastelanders

Star-Lord (Peter Quill), Rocket (Rocket Raccoon), Doctor Doom (Victor von Doom), Emma Frost, Kraven The Hunter (Sergei Kravinoff)

