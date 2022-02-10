New Season of 'Marvel's Voices' Looks at Evolution of the Marvel Mythos

Marvel's Voices is back, and host Angélique Roché is starting the brand new strong with a double header for its first two episodes celebrating the growing legacy of Voices.

Marvel's Voices began four years ago in 2018 with this podcast. Two years later, the first comics anthology MARVEL'S VOICES #1 was published. Over the course of these past four years, Marvel's Voices has nearly 70 episodes, 8 anthologies, and over 20 essays released spotlighting creators and characters representing various communities.

The premiere episode of Marvel's Voices Season 5 debuts today, between two milestones in the Voices journey — Marvel's Voices: Legacy trade, which collects MARVEL'S VOICES (2020) #1, MARVEL'S VOICES: LEGACY (2021) #1, reprints of significant stories, as well as brand new essays and excerpts of interviews, now on comic shelves; and the upcoming February 16 release of MARVEL'S VOICES: LEGACY (2022) #1.

The first guest of the brand new season is legendary artist Brian Stelfreeze who has on MARVEL'S VOICES: LEGACY. Discover Stelfreeze's background, his love of storytelling, and how his worked h as evolved since he started in comics in the late '80s. Listen below!

In the episode, Stelfreeze shares, "Storytelling is a way of illustrating where you've been, illustrating where you are going to be, and illustrating where you are. Everything we do is about pattern recognition, and the storytellers are the people that explain these patterns."