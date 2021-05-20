Recap the 'Marvel’s Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord' Cast Town Hall

Danny Glover—who plays Red, an unknown entity until his introduction in the show—described his character as an "agent of chaos." Then he teased, "Red is a part of this past world that exists. He's from the land. He's that connection between the past, that world that did exist, and what exists now. And finding himself a representation of this past. He's a farmer." And while Red has honest beginnings, Glover hastened to describe the storm this farmer gets caught in: "Really, in some sense, Red doesn't know the implications of what's going on... He's a survivor. He's going to survive in any conditions."

Describing the inimitable character of Emma Frost, the inimitable Vanessa Williams said, "The best part about playing villains is that they don't think they're villains." And on the challenge of playing a part like this (and why she's so good at it), Williams noted, "As an actor, you have to throw away the fact that you want to be liked... There's always this lovely balance of seduction and power... I guess I'm a natural at it!"

Ellie Pyle, on the creative process of bringing an audio experience like this to life, added, "It's definitely a challenge but also an amazing opportunity, because audio is such a personal medium. With audio you get to paint the picture yourself." Full of praise for Benjamin Percy's writing, she also said, "A lot of the ability to picture the scene came from Mark Henry Phillips," who provided sound design and original scoring for the show!

This fascinating Q+A then paved the way for a surprise announcement...