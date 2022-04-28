Marvel Entertainment's Original Podcast Series 'Women of Marvel' is Now Back for the Spring Season
All-new season focuses on the theme of Our Characters: Then and Now!
The Women of Marvel assemble once again for the Spring season of Marvel Entertainment’s original podcast series Women of Marvel, with a brand-new episode available today! In the weekly series, hosts Ellie Pyle, Angélique Roché, and Judy Stephens spotlight women storytellers, fans, and industry experts and their experiences in the Marvel Universe.
The theme of the Spring season, "Our Characters: Then and Now,” takes an in-depth look at the progression of the women of Marvel in comic panels, prose, audio, games, and on-screen from character design to plot lines, to our heroes coming into their own.
Listen to this season's trailer above, and don't miss out on the Episode 1 below!
In each episode, the hosts talk to the early and modern-day creators who helped bring to life some of Marvel’s most iconic women super heroes and learn how these beloved characters have evolved over time. This season features an impressive lineup of guests including comic writers Trina Robbins, Rainbow Rowell, Elsa Sjunneson; editors Alanna Smith, Lauren Amaro, Renee Witterstaetter; colorist Jordie Bellaire; actors Milana Vayntrub, Ashlie Atkinson; historians Jacque Nodell, Beth Pollard; games designer Paige Pettoruto; playwright Karen Zacarias; directors Giovanna Sardelli, Jenny Turner-Hall, and more!
Episode 1 is titled Peggy Carter: “Made to be Captain America." Meet the beloved Peggy Carter and in particular, a fan-favorite version of her – the Super-Soldier serum-enhanced Captain Carter. Captain Carter didn’t begin in the comics pages or on-screen. Rather, she was born on the smaller screens of the MARVEL Puzzle Quest game – but she didn’t stop there! This week's guests include Paige Pettoruto and Elsa Sjunneson!
In 2009, the first Women of Marvel panels were held at New York Comic Con and San Diego Comic-Con, highlighting women at the forefront of changing the game in the comic book industry. Now, more than 10 years and 250 episodes later, the Women of Marvel podcast continues to spotlight the impact that women storytellers and diverse voices have across mediums.
The weekly 8-episode series is produced by Isabel Robertson, Kara McGuirk-Allison, Angélique Roche, Judy Stephens, Ellie Pyle, and executive produced by Jill Du Boff. You can listen to new episodes of Women of Marvel every Thursday on the SXM App, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to podcasts. For more information on Women of Marvel, please visit marvel.com/women-of-marvel.
