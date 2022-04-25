Tune Into the Second Episode of ‘Marvel’s Squirrel Girl: The Unbeatable Radio Show!’

The six-episode podcast series is written by Ryan North, directed by Giovanna Sardelli, and has original music by Justin Huertas and Steven Tran. The series stars Milana Vayntrub as Squirrel Girl and features performances by Crystal Lucas Perry (Nancy Whitehead), Leo Sheng (Koi Boi), Davied Morales (Chipmunk Hunk), Peter Hermann (Brain Drain), Erica Schroeder (Tippy T. Squirrel), and Tina Benko (Rachel Oskar).

Tune into the second episode now, then listen to the series’ theme song on Marvel.com!

The first two episodes of Marvel’s Squirrel Girl: The Unbeatable Radio Show! are available now on all podcast platforms. Fans can also get exclusive bonus content via the SXM App or by subscribing to Marvel Podcasts Unlimited on Apple Podcasts. Future episodes will be available exclusively via the SXM App and Marvel Podcasts Unlimited for one week before being available widely on Pandora, Stitcher, and all major podcast platforms in the U.S. Learn more at Marvel.com/SquirrelGirlPodcast!