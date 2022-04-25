Podcasts
Published April 25, 2022

Tune Into the Second Episode of ‘Marvel’s Squirrel Girl: The Unbeatable Radio Show!’

And watch the music video featuring the podcast series' all-new theme song!

by Robyn Belt

Squirrel Girl has taken down Thanos and Doctor Doom—but now she faces something far more terrifying… living authentically. From Marvel Entertainment and SiriusXM comes Marvel’s Squirrel Girl: The Unbeatable Radio Show!, a podcast series following Empire State University college student, Doreen Green, who has recently been outed as a Super Hero—The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl! Hoping to unify her personas in the public eye, Squirrel Girl has created a new student radio show on ESU’s own college station. With the help of her best girl-friend, Nancy Whitehead as producer, and her best squirrel-friend, Tippy-Toe in the booth, Doreen is ready to help more people than ever with her greatest Super Hero advice. And when the going gets rough, she can always lean on her heroic friends: Iron ManSpider-Man, Chipmunk Hunk, Koi Boi, and Brain Drain.

Marvel’s Squirrel Girl: The Unbeatable Radio Show! Key Art

The six-episode podcast series is written by Ryan Northdirected by Giovanna Sardelli, and has original music by Justin Huertas and Steven Tran. The series stars Milana Vayntrub as Squirrel Girl and features performances by Crystal Lucas Perry (Nancy Whitehead), Leo Sheng (Koi Boi), Davied Morales (Chipmunk Hunk), Peter Hermann (Brain Drain), Erica Schroeder (Tippy T. Squirrel), and Tina Benko (Rachel Oskar).

Tune into the second episode now, then listen to the series’ theme song on Marvel.com!

The first two episodes of Marvel’s Squirrel Girl: The Unbeatable Radio Show! are available now on all podcast platforms. Fans can also get exclusive bonus content via the SXM App or by subscribing to Marvel Podcasts Unlimited on Apple Podcasts. Future episodes will be available exclusively via the SXM App and Marvel Podcasts Unlimited for one week before being available widely on Pandora, Stitcher, and all major podcast platforms in the U.S. Learn more at Marvel.com/SquirrelGirlPodcast!

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

TV Shows

'Moon Knight': Episode 4 Details Log

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Movies

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: First Teaser Reveals a Cosmic Adventure

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

April 20's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

TV Shows

‘Moon Knight’: Michael Benjamin Hernandez on Playing Oscar Isaac’s Double

Gear

Shop Marvel Must Haves: 'Moon Knight' Episode 4

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!
In this article: Squirrel Girl (Doreen Green), Marvel's Squirrel Girl: The Unbeatable Radio Show, Thanos, Doctor Doom (Victor von Doom), Iron Man (Tony Stark), Spider-Man (Peter Parker)

Related

1:02

Marvel's Squirrel Girl: The Unbeatable Radio Show

Marvel's Squirrel Girl: The Unbeatable Radio Show! | Theme Song

Don't do crime, tune your radio! Hang out with Doreen Green, Nancy, and the rest of the gang in 'Marvel's Squirrel Girl: The Unbeatable Radio Show!' now on SiriusXM, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you listen to podcasts!

7 hours ago

Comics

Who Has Wielded Thor's Hammer?

Celebrate 60 years of the Thunder God with those who were worthy of Mjolnir!

3 days ago

Comics

Squirrel Girl Stars in Her Own Radio Show

Read ‘Squirrel Girl Infinity Comic' #1, the prequel tie-in to all-new podcast series ‘Marvel’s Squirrel Girl: The Unbeatable Radio Show!’

1 week ago

2:18

Marvel's Squirrel Girl: The Unbeatable Radio Show

Marvel's Squirrel Girl: The Unbeatable Radio Show! | Trailer

Empire State University student, Doreen Green, has recently been outed as a Super Hero – The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl! Hoping to unify her personas, Squirrel Girl has created a new student radio show. Learn more at Marvel.com/SquirrelGirlPodcast

1 week ago