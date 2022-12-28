2022 Year In Review: Favorite Disney+ Episode

The year is winding down and that means it’s time to look back at the year it was! 2022 saw the addition of not only three brand-new series on Disney+, but also the first-ever Special Presentations from Marvel Studios, too. We’ve got Steve (and Marc…and also Jake), Kamala Khan, Jennifer Walters, all the Guardians, and a werewolf? 2022 was a year for the record books.



So before we officially bid goodbye to this year, it’s time to dive into some of our favorite moments and episodes here at Marvel — because we were just as excited to watch all of these episodes at midnight (and/or 3 am ET), too.

Episode 1, "The Goldfish Problem"

The pilot episode of Moon Knight really grabbed me! It introduces this adorable character and does a great job of setting up the mystery of Steven's personality and what is going on in his life. - Erin Kaswan, Content Distribution Coordinator

Episode 5, "Asylum"

Two words: Oscar Isaac. He's absolutely incredible in this episode! - Andrea Lans, Associate Manager, Social Media

It was incredibly well acted by Oscar Isaac and I loved seeing the way Marc's internal struggle was portrayed - Brian Marquez, Associate Manager, Product Development - Marvel Games

Episode 6, "Gods and Monsters"

Layla breaking out her Scarlet Scarab wings for the first time is a vision! - Eun Jeong, Associate Manager, Business Development

He's got jokes! (And F Murray Abraham!!) - Larissa Rosen, Director, Production Management

Episode 1, "Generation Why"

Ms. Marvel is the funny, passionate teen Super Hero/super-fan of my dreams! Iman Vellani embodied her with such joy and love and the series with its colors, music, and humor made me so excited for the future of the MCU. - Isabel Robertson, Associate Podcast Producer

Iman Vellani was perfect in the title role and the entire cast shone brightly in the extremely fun kick-off to this series. - Zachary Schechter, Proofreader

Kamala Khan has always been one of my favorite Marvel characters so finally getting to see her on the big screen was amazing. And Iman Vellani is the perfect Kamala Khan. - Haley Conatser, Associate Manager, Content Distribution

I love when the Marvel Cinematic Universe pays tribute to its source material, so it should be no surprise that the way "Generation Why" incorporated art into Ms. Marvel's pilot episode really blew me away. Kamala crash-landed in my heart right from the jump. - Meagan Damore, Associate Editor Marvel.com

Episode 4, "Is This Not Real Magic?"

It has action, adventure, magic, romance (wink), and the best monologue from the world's greatest character Madisynn the world has ever seen. Let's just say, "At first it was fun and then scary and then fun again and then spooky but in a fun way." - Lorraine Cink, Director of Creative Content

Episode 6, "Just Jen"

It was a fun episode that focused more on Jen, than on She-Hulk. It really showed Jen's relatability, specifically in her desire to be accepted for who she is and not for the persona everyone wants to see. - Peter Rosas, Senior Development Manager

Episode 7, "The Retreat"

The finale was the single funniest surprise moment, but episode 7 end to end had the best character moments. - Mark Basso, Editor

Don't tell him, but I'm a sucker for Zeb Wells' writing. This ep of this awesomely fun show is great. Second best Marvel character ever? Check (sorry, Jen, but Spidey always wins). Humanizing hilarious C-List villains? Check. Romance? Check. Great twist ending? Check. - Nick Lowe, Spider-Editor

Episode 8, "Ribbit and Rip It"

One word (or sometimes two words with a hyphen?): Leapfrog. Also, this was the Daredevil/She-Hulk crossover I was looking forward to. Loved seeing Charlie Cox back in the role, and his courtroom scene opener reminded me why he’s the perfect Matt Murdock. Love this for you, Jen! - Robyn Belt, Manager, Content Editorial Marvel Unlimited

We finally get to see Daredevil's debut in the MCU, new suit and all. I think it lived up to the hype, and it only leaves me even more excited for Daredevil: Born Again.- Stephen Fiore, Senior Digital Designer

Tatiana Maslany was in peak form in this episode, literally flexing her muscles as She-Hulk and Jen, perfectly blending the action and the comedy of the series. Also, the return of Charlie Cox as a more light-hearted Daredevil was far more fun than I think anyone was expecting. The chemistry between the two was also nuclear grade. AND the MCU debut of Leapfrog. It was a feast. - Eric Grundhauser, Programming Manager

What's not to love about this episode?! Tatianna Maslany's performance continues to shine. The She-Hulk/Daredevil chemistry was off the charts. Leapfrog was a hysterically brilliant antagonist. Pure fun and joy from start to finish - Kaeden McGahey, Assistant Editor

Episode 9, "Whose Show Is This?"

She-Hulk was a series that surprised me. Tatiana Maslany was incredible and her performance cemented it as my favorite Marvel Disney+ series of 2022. The joke at the end about having to sign the NDA hit close to home as She-Hulk went in to talk to the K.E.V.I.N. Clever writing and laugh-aloud moments all throughout the series. - Eric Monacelli, Senior Director, Product and Franchise Development

This might have been my most anticipated Disney+ series and it blew my expectations out of the water. Everything from Jen's dating life, to her professional career, to dealing with having the burden of being a superhero was just *chef's kiss* - Jasmine Estrada, Audio Producer

They took a big swing with the genre and then chose to stick with the bit and it paid off. - Ron Richards, VP of Planning and Platforms

It's wild and funny, has great music, a huge style, is full of TED, and is just the best. - Ryan Penagos, Vice President & Creative Executive

The vibes are immaculate. It's spooky, it's scary, the music is so good, and it's got the handprint of everything I love about Halloween all wrapped up in a fun little MCU package. I won't even pretend I didn't watch it half a dozen times, and it gets better with each viewing. Also, who doesn't have a soft spot for Ted? - Rachel Paige, Editor Marvel.com

This whole thing just felt like a cozy holiday hug. I didn't realize how much I had missed the Guardians this year until I watched this! - Faith D'Isa, Assistant Manager, Audience Development

Stream all these titles, and more, now on Disney+.