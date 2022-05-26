TV Shows
Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Moon Knight is Now Streaming on Disney+

Go behind-the-scenes with Oscar Isaac, Khonshu, and the rest of the 'Moon Knight' cast and crew.

It's time to go behind-the-scenes with Marc, Steven, and Jake in the latest episode of Marvel Studios' Assembled, diving into The Making of Moon Kight

Featuring interviews from the cast, including Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke, discover how the series was painstakingly brought to life. Through commentary from the cast and crew, in addition to immersive footage from the set, Assembled pulls back the curtain on the groundbreaking Marvel Studios series. Additionally, directors Mohamed Diab and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead sit down for a "roundtable discussion" on bringing the series to life through all sorts of highs and lows.

Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt. 

Moon Knight stars Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, and May Calamawy. Mohamed Diab and the team of Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead directed the episodes. Jeremy Slater is the head writer, and Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Mohamed Diab, Jeremy Slater, and Oscar Isaac are the executive producers. Grant Curtis, Trevor Waterson, and Rebecca Kirsch serve as co-executive producers.

Moon Knight is now streaming exclusively on Disney+.

