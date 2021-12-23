TV Shows
Published December 23, 2021

Celebrate the Holidays with the 'Hawkeye' Kate Bishop-Inspired Yule Log

Marvel Studios 'Hawkeye' warms your heart this holiday season

by Marvel

Grab some hot cocoa and cuddle up by the fireplace at Kate Bishop’s inspired NYC apartment! 🔥 The action starts on December 24th at Noon ET / 9 AM PT. Keep an eye out, you never know what may happen! You can watch on YouTube, Twitter, or Facebook! Happy Holidays from Marvel Studios' Hawkeye!

All episodes of Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye are now streaming on Disney+.

Starring Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton/Hawkeye and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, Hawkeye also features Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James, and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. Helmed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie, Hawkeye is now streaming exclusively on Disney+.

Looking for more festive cheer? Follow Hawkeye on TwitterInstagram, and Facebook!

Stay tuned to Marvel.com for more details and sign up for Disney+ and start streaming now! And be sure to follow Disney+ on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram for more.

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Culture & Lifestyle

Holiday Gift Guide: Form A Symbiotic Relationship with These Venom Finds

Comics

New on Marvel Unlimited This Week

Comics

Wolverine Takes A.I.M. in ‘X-Men Unlimited: Latitude’

Comics

By Crom! Jason Aaron's Craziest Conan Moments

Comics

'Women of Marvel' Returns for Another Star-Studded Spotlight of Some of Marvel's Greatest Female Heroes

In this article: Hawkeye, Hawkeye (Kate Bishop)

Related

Comics

This Week’s Infinity Comics

Deadpool and Juggernaut track down Arnim Zola! Spider-Man versus the Sleep-Stealer! And Hawkeye heads to Madripoor!

3 hours ago

TV Shows

‘Hawkeye’: Laura Barton’s Reveal and Keeping Christmas Alive at the Farm House

"We were trying to really zero in on a very kind of homemade Christmas as opposed to a commercialized Christmas."

22 hours ago

TV Shows

‘Hawkeye’: How The Creative Team Recreated, and Destroyed, 30 Rock For the Series

"What’s bigger, and what’s more Christmassy than Rockefeller Center?"

22 hours ago

TV Shows

‘Hawkeye’: Clint Barton and Kate Bishop’s Evolution as Partners

“Clint learns from her and Kate learns from him. Sometimes it's so subtle that they don't realize it because they're bonding."

22 hours ago