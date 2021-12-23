Celebrate the Holidays with the 'Hawkeye' Kate Bishop-Inspired Yule Log

Grab some hot cocoa and cuddle up by the fireplace at Kate Bishop’s inspired NYC apartment! 🔥 The action starts on December 24th at Noon ET / 9 AM PT. Keep an eye out, you never know what may happen! You can watch on YouTube, Twitter, or Facebook! Happy Holidays from Marvel Studios' Hawkeye!

All episodes of Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye are now streaming on Disney+.

Starring Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton/Hawkeye and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, Hawkeye also features Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James, and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. Helmed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie, Hawkeye is now streaming exclusively on Disney+.

