Published June 21, 2021

New Character Poster Reveals the Loki Variant

"This isn't about you."

by Rachel Paige
loki

The mysterious Loki Variant has finally been revealed, and she has a message for Loki: “This isn’t about you.” 

Revealed during the final moments of Episode 2 of Marvel Studios’ Loki, she darts through a time door giving Loki a split second to decide what to do — stay behind with Mobius and the TVA, or follow her through it? Well, Loki being Loki... runs right for the time door. 

Check out the new poster above, and don’t forget, Wednesdays are the new Fridays with a brand new episode landing middle of this week! 

