Published September 10, 2022

D23 Expo 2022: Marvel Studios’ ‘Ironheart’

Anthony Ramos joins the cast as Parker Robbins, aka the Hood.

by Marvel
Ironheart logo

Ready to dive further into the Multiverse? During Saturday’s Walt Disney Studios - Lucasfilm & Marvel Studios Presentation at D23 Expo 2022, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige took to the stage to share a bevy of brand new announcements as the MCU dives further into Phase 4, 5, and 6 — aka, The Multiverse Saga.

MCU newcomer Anthony Ramos took to the stage to explain more about the series and his mysterious new character Parker Robbins, aka the Hood, who will debut in Marvel Studios' Ironheart.

