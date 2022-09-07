Celebrate the Magic of D23 Expo 2022 This Weekend with Marvel's Official Livestreams

Step into a world of imagination, hopes and dreams as the ultimate Disney fan event D23 Expo returns this weekend, with plenty of magic for everyone! Held over 3 days from September 9th through September 11th at the Anaheim Convention Center, Marvel will be joining in on the fun with tons of epic announcements, showcases and more.

Even if you're not attending the event in-person, you can experience Marvel at D23 Expo from home! Read on for how you can tune in and not miss a beat of the action!