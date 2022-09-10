D23 Expo 2022: Marvel Studios’ ‘Echo’

Ready to dive further into the Multiverse? During Saturday’s Walt Disney Studios - Lucasfilm & Marvel Studios Presentation at D23 Expo 2022, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige took to the stage to share a bevy of brand new announcements as the MCU dives further into Phase 4, 5, and 6 — aka, The Multiverse Saga.

Ahead of the upcoming series on Disney+, Alaqua Cox shared, "I’m so lucky to have amazing costars that were able to help me along the way of this giant journey...This is such an amazing feeling." Cox was joined by co-star Vincent D'Onofrio who added, It’s a great cast, I was so impressed by these people. They’re amazing talents, all of them. To bring Fisk and Maya back together is such a thrill."

Echo comes to Disney+ in 2023.

