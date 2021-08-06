TV Shows
Published August 6, 2021

Jump into Disney Junior's Summer of Fun with Premiere of 'Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends'

The first two episodes of the new original series for pre-schoolers premieres today, August 6!

by Christine Dinh
Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends

Today's the day!

Gather all your little ones and suit up because it's time to team up with Peter ParkerMiles Morales and Gwen Stacy and their adventures on Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends! Marvel's first full-length series for preschoolers premieres today with a simulcast on Disney Channel and Disney Junior, with re-airs throughout the day, and is available in DisneyNOW.

The series follows Team Spidey (Peter ParkerMiles Morales and Gwen Stacy), and their adventures as the young heroes team up with HulkMs. Marvel, and Black Panther to defeat evil foes like RhinoDoc Ock, and Green Goblin, and learn that teamwork is the best way to save the day. The series voice cast includes Benjamin Valic (Sonic the Hedgehog) as Peter Parker, Lily Sanfelippo (Disney Junior's The Chicken Squad) as Gwen Stacy and Jakari Fraser (Ben Is Back) as Miles Morales. 

You can catch the first two episodes today and download the activity coloring pages below!

Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends 

“Spidey to the Power of Three”

When Miles and Gwen each think their skill set is the best to track down Rhino, Peter reminds them that teamwork is the best way to save the day.

Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends 

“Panther Patience”

After Doc Ock steals a chunk of vibranium from a Wakandan museum exhibit to power her suit, Spidey and Black Panther must work together to get it back.

If you can't get enough, Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends kicked off a series of animated shorts titled Meet Spidey and His Amazing Friends you can check out now!

Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends is produced by Disney Junior and Marvel Entertainment in association with Atomic Productions. Harrison Wilcox (Marvel's Avengers: Black Panther's Quest) is executive producer, and Steve Grover (Hello Ninja) is supervising producer. Chris Moreno (Disney Junior's Muppet Babies) and Chris Gilligan (Disney Junior's T.O.T.S.) serve as supervising director and consulting director, respectively.

The series is available in DisneyNOW on Friday, August 6, and will begin streaming on Disney+ shortly thereafter. Launch platforms will vary in international territories. 

In this article: Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends, Spider-Man (Peter Parker), Spider-Man (Miles Morales), Ghost-Spider (Gwen Stacy)
Activity Sheets
1/
Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends Activity | Coloring 1

