Jump into Disney Junior's Summer of Fun with Premiere of 'Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends'

“Panther Patience”

After Doc Ock steals a chunk of vibranium from a Wakandan museum exhibit to power her suit, Spidey and Black Panther must work together to get it back.

Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends is produced by Disney Junior and Marvel Entertainment in association with Atomic Productions. Harrison Wilcox (Marvel's Avengers: Black Panther's Quest) is executive producer, and Steve Grover (Hello Ninja) is supervising producer. Chris Moreno (Disney Junior's Muppet Babies) and Chris Gilligan (Disney Junior's T.O.T.S.) serve as supervising director and consulting director, respectively.

