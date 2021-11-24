TV Shows
Published November 24, 2021

'Hawkeye': Explore Images From the Series, Bro

Now streaming on Disney+!

by Marvel
A great archer never misses. 

Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye stars Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, who teams up with another well-known archer from the Marvel comics, Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld. The cast also includes Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya LopezHawkeye is helmed by Executive Producer Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie. The first two episodes of “Hawkeye” are now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes releasing Wednesdays.

In Episode 1, "Never Meet Your Heroes," archer Kate Bishop lands in the middle of a criminal conspiracy, forcing Hawkeye out of retirement.

In Episode 2, "Hide and Seek," Clint has to help Kate disentangle herself from the Tracksuit Mafia and a real-life murder mystery.

Dive into the brand new images from each episode below, and remember, this holiday season, the best gifts comes with a bow.

The six-part Marvel event kicks off with two episodes, streaming exclusively on Disney+ now!

‘Hawkeye’: Bringing Christmas in New York City to Life

Lucky Delivers in ‘Lucky the Pizza Dog’

‘Hawkeye’: Episode 1 Rundown, Bro

‘Hawkeye’: Episode 2 Rundown, Bro

WandaVision's 'Agatha All Along' Conjures Up Grammy Nomination

