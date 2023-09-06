‘I Am Groot’: Director and Writer Kirsten Lepore Talks Season 2 Mischief

“Groot’s Snow Day”

KIRSTEN LEPORE: I think that that started to become my favorite as we worked on it. It was definitely one of the more challenging ones from a technical standpoint because— and this was new to me because this is the first CG series I've ever directed. I come from stop motion, so I don't always know what's going to be really difficult and challenging in CG. So, I guess the snow was a big deal, and we didn't realize that when we wrote it.

As we were going forward working on the snow day episode, there were certain things that were going to be really challenging to show and require copious amounts of effects that we didn't necessarily need. There were certain times when we just framed things and strategic ways or just thought about how we could rework certain shots to help the CG artists with their workload of all the snow stuff.

It was one of those things where at first, you're like, oh, we got to come up with some creative solutions. But in the end, doing this always makes it better. We actually plussed just our jokes and made the lives of the CG artists easier. That felt good.

“Groot’s Sweet Treat”

KIRSTEN LEPORE: I was really excited about this one, mostly for the 90s-era techno that we got to put into it. That was one of my favorite bits as someone who enjoys that style of music and was in my early years during that time. It’s just one of those [stories] that felt like one of the most relatable, at least to my childhood. I grew up as a suburban kid in New Jersey, so running after the ice cream truck was a weekly occurrence.

I felt just like Groot in that in that short where I was just going insane. I had to get my ice cream. It was fun to see like, OK, yes, you want your ice cream, but what happens when you're like a kid growing up in space and you have access to all this technology? How far do you take it? So, it was fun to see how far he took it.

MARVEL: I want to ask about the music because the music is so fun and whimsical throughout the whole series. But now with this ice cream truck, it takes on a different sound. Can you talk about working with composer Daniele Luppi?

KIRSTEN LEPORE: Incredible composer. He worked on both seasons and just totally knocked it out of the park. I loved working with him, the best guy. I mean choosing a composer, for me, that's one of the decisions I stress over the most because there's this quote, I never know who to attribute it to, that 70% of the animation is sound and music. Like so much of it doesn't work until you have that in there.

I knew how important the decision was, and I was so happy that we went with Daniel because he's a master at that sound. He can do the sound of the 60, the 70s where it sounds like that music was really created in that time. He has all these analog synths from that era. He knows all these weird techniques of recording into cassette tape decks and like all this old-school stuff. It was exactly the vibe and the sound that I wanted for the show.

I was like, let's take the Guardians mixtape world of the 60s, and 70s, but make it make it space. Make it intergalactic. Bring it beyond the American music and let's see what's going on all over the galaxy in this era. So yeah, the early electronic stuff, all the bossa nova stuff, and the rhythm drum stuff. He did so awesome.

“Groot and the Great Prophecy”

KIRSTEN LEPORE: I was ecstatic to be able to work with Jeffrey Wright. He was incredible to record. And he brought such magic and such life to [The Watcher]. The funny bit is that before we got— because the recording usually happens at the end once everything's like set in stone. So, before that just to be proof of concept for this episode, I had to record all the scratch [audio] for the Watcher and I obviously don't sound like the Watcher. So, it wasn't quite working.

It was a little hard to convince everyone like, hey, this is going to work you know even though I sound nothing like the Watcher. And then we recorded scratch again with one of the editors at Marvel, who does a good Watcher voice. We had him do it, but it was still like none of us were quite sure if it was going to work until Jeffrey got in the room and recorded. Then instantly, we were like, you just need the guy, you need the real guy. He just has a total magic touch that he put on it, and it was beautiful to see it come to life with his voice.

