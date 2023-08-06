TV Shows
Published August 6, 2023

'I Am Groot': First Trailer for Season 2 Reveals New Mischief

You woodn't beleaf what Groot gets up to this season.

by Marvel

I am Groot. I am Groot! 

And that roughly translates to: in honor of National Tree Day on August 6, the first trailer for Marvel Studios' I Am Groot Season 2 has arrived! Five brand-new shorts arrive on Disney+ on September 6, picking right back up with the mischievous sapling and his journey among the stars. What kind of trouble is going to get himself into this time? 

Find a brand new look at the shorts in the trailer above, along with a new poster for the upcoming season below. 

I am groot

I am Groot!
Translation: Five brand new I Am Groot shorts arrive on Disney+ on September 6!

In this article: I Am Groot, Groot, Disney+

