Published June 16, 2021

‘Loki’: Explore New Images From Episode 2

The Loki Variant is Revealed!

by Rachel Paige
loki

Glorious purpose? No — for all time, always! 

That’s what Loki’s going to find himself saying as his new slogan in Marvel Studios Loki. Picking up after the events of Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame (you know, when Loki picks up the Tesseract during the Avengers’ time heist and disappears…) he’s suddenly found himself in a strange new world surrounded by a slew of new people. Just call them the Time Variance Authority

In Episode 2 of Loki“The Variant,” want to take a stroll through an apocalypse? That’s where Loki and Mobius are headed, as the TVA gets closer to tracking the elusive Loki Variant.

Dive into the brand new images from the episode below, and don’t forget to let the TVA know how they’re doing!

Loki features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame. Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs Loki, and Michael Waldron is head writer. 

