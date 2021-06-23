'Loki': Explore New Images From Episode 3

Glorious purpose? No — for all time, always!

That’s what Loki’s going to find himself saying as his new slogan in Marvel Studios Loki. Picking up after the events of Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame (you know, when Loki picks up the Tesseract during the Avengers’ time heist and disappears…) he’s suddenly found himself in a strange new world surrounded by a slew of new people. Just call them the Time Variance Authority.

In Episode 3 of Loki, “Lamentis,” Loki finds himself trapped in an apocalypse with a dead TemPad and the last person he wants by his side: the Loki Variant, Sylvie. Now the two must find their way off of the doomed moon before complete annihilation.

Dive into the brand new images from the episode below!

Loki features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame. Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs Loki, and Michael Waldron is head writer.

Looking for more mischief? Find more Loki on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram!

This is just the beginning of the Phase 4 news. Stay tuned to Marvel.com for more details and sign up for Disney+ and start streaming now! And be sure to follow Disney+ on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more.