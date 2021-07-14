TV Shows
Published July 14, 2021

'Loki': Explore New Images From Episode 6

For all time. Always.

by Rachel Paige
he who remains

Glorious purpose? No — for all time, always! 

That’s what Loki’s going to find himself saying as his new slogan in Marvel Studios Loki. Picking up after the events of Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame (you know, when Loki picks up the Tesseract during the Avengers’ time heist and disappears…) he’s suddenly found himself in a strange new world surrounded by a slew of new people. Just call them the Time Variance Authority

In the Season 1 finale, "For All Time. Always.", Loki and Sylvie finally arrive at the end of their journey, at the Citadel at the End of Time. Will they finally discover who is behind the Time Variance Authority?

Dive into the brand new images from the episode below!

Loki features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame. Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs Loki, and Michael Waldron is head writer. 

All six episodes from the first season of Marvel Studios’ Loki are now streaming exclusively on Disney+. Loki will return in Season 2.

