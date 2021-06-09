TV Shows
Published June 9, 2021

‘Loki’: See Pictures From the Fan Events Held Around the World

Catch the first episode streaming on Wednesday, June 9!

by Rachel Paige
loki

Do you have some time? Fans in Los Angeles London, Paris, Mexico City, Sao Paulo, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Finland sure made some time for the God of Mischief himself, Loki, at events around the world! The fun-filled events featured a sneak peek at Marvel Studios’ Loki, the newest, original series — which launches on Disney+ tomorrow, June 9!

In London, the fan event was held at the Tate Modern with Tom Hiddleston and co-star Sophia Di Martino on hand to surprise the audience after the first “Loki” episode was screened. Then fans were treated to another surprise when Hiddleston invited them to view episode two of the series.

In LA, fans had a surprise visit from Kevin Feige and Owen Wilson. After watching the first episode of Loki, they were blown away when the surprise second “Loki” episode was introduced virtually by Tom Hiddleston.

Loki features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame. Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs Loki, and Michael Waldron is head writer. 

Looking for more mischief? Find more Loki on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram

This is just the beginning of the Phase 4 news. Stay tuned to Marvel.com for more details and sign up for Disney+ and start streaming now! And be sure to follow Disney+ on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram for more.

Gear

Glorious New ‘Loki’ Items Arrive for Marvel Must Haves

Comics

America Chavez Discovers New Truths Behind Her Origin in 'America Chavez: Made in the USA' #4

Podcasts

Listen to Chapter 3 of 'Marvel’s Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord' Today

TV Shows

Fall Out Boy's Patrick Stump Performs Theme Song for 'Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends'

Comics

The Marvel Universe Loses Its Sorcerer Supreme in 'Death of Doctor Strange' #1

