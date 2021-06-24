‘Loki’: Meet Sophia Di Martino’s Variant, Sylvie

The mysterious and dangerous Loki Variant has finally been revealed, and she’d prefer you call her “Sylvie.” (Do not call her Loki!)

The latest episode of Marvel Studios’ Loki has the God of Mischief teaming up with her as the two trek across the apocalyptic moon in hopes of getting off it before complete annihilation (easier said than done). Along the way, the two slowly get to know one another, and now it’s time that we got to know Sophia Di Martino.

In a brand new behind-the-scenes featurette, the cast and crew of Loki dive into this other Loki Variant and tease that viewers should expect the unexpected.

The first three episodes of Loki are now streaming exclusively on Disney+, with new episodes rolling out every Wednesday!

