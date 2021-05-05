‘Loki’ Finds His Glorious Purpose on Wednesdays

You’ve got a new earlier date with the God of Mischief! Marvel Studios’ Loki is now set to debut on Disney+ on June 9, moving up two days from the previously announced June 11. This also means that Loki is making the jump to mid-week, because haven’t you heard? Wednesdays are the new Fridays.

In a brand new video, which you can watch above, honoring some of our mightiest Avengers — you know, Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, the usual — Tom Hiddleston can’t help but feel Loki’s left out of the roundup. “Arguably, he’s incredibly heroic himself,” Hiddleston states, continuing on with the fact that Loki is, “Cunning. Charming. I could go on, but maybe I could just prove it to you.”

Loki features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame. Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs Loki, and Michael Waldron is head writer.

