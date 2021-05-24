'Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.': Every Single Easter Egg You Might Have Missed

Already watched all 10 episodes of Marvel's M.O.D.O.K., on Hulu? Looking for MORE M.O.D.O.K.? Looking for maybe things you missed the first time around as you head into your second, or third, or seventh viewing of the new show? If you answered YES to any of the questions here, there’s some good news: co-creator and showrunner Jordan Blum is ready to talk Easter eggs.

Every episode of M.O.D.O.K. is bursting at the seams with references to characters, places, things, and comic issues in the Marvel Universe — and even for the most eagle-eyed Marvel fans, it’s a lot to keep track of! Thankfully, Blum has provided Marvel.com with a list of all these references throughout the series which is sure to come in handy for anyone looking for more M.O.D.O.K.!

Dive into the who, what, where, and what comic issue of everything below!

M.O.D.O.K. - First appeared in TALES OF SUSPENSE #94 where he fought Captain America. He was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. M.O.D.O.K. = Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing.

A.I.M. - Advanced Idea Mechanics. A.I.M. agents are called Beekeepers. The orginization first appeared in STRANGE TALES #146.

Super Adaptoid - A robot created by A.I.M. that first appeared in TALES OF SUSPENSE #84.

Monica Rappaccini - Established as M.O.D.O.K.’s rival in the comic SUPER-VILLAIN TEAM-UP / M.O.D.O.K.’s 11 #1. In a flashback, viewers see a young Monica attending Van Lente Elementary School named after the writer who created her Fred Van Lente. Monica first appeared in AMAZING FANTASY #7.

Carmilla - Monica’s teenage daughter that rebelled and became the superhero Scorpion in AMAZING FANTASY #7. Our version has a scorpion on her shirt as an easter egg to her comic book alter ego.

Hexus the Living Corporation - The sentient corporation first appeared in MARVEL BOY #3. In the show, they have acquired both GRUMBL and A.I.M. to help with an invasion. Austin wears their logo on his sneaker sneakers.

YODOK - In the finale, YODOK is seen wearing a battlesuit M.O.D.O.K. once donned in INCREDIBLE HULK #167 and IRON MAN #74.

Iron Man - Iron Man first appeared in TALES OF SUSPENSE #39.

Wonder Man - Wonder Man first appeared in AVENGERS #9. Viewers see Wonder Man beat up the homeless villain, The Tatterdemalion who first appeared in WEREWOLF BY NIGHT #9. In the show, Wonder Man flies by a billboard for his new movie Brute Force. Brute Force was a Marvel comic about cybernetically-enhanced animals which first appeared in BRUCE FORCE #1. One of their members Hip-hop the Kangaroo is featured on the poster with Wonder Man.

Arcade - Arcade is a very popular X-Men villain who first appeared in the comic MARVEL TEAM UP #65. He usually places his victims in a funhouse deathtrap called Murderworld which also appears in the show in Episode 8.

Fin Fang Foom - An alien dragon in purple shorts who first appeared in STRANGE TALES #89. In the show, he is a celebrity chef who has opened up a restaurant called Fin Fang Farm to Table on Monster Island / Isle (a famous location from FANTASTIC FOUR #1).

The Bar With No Name - A working-class Super Villain bar from the comics which first appeared in CAPTAIN AMERICA #318. The villain The Orb is the bartender in the show, he first appeared in MARVEL TEAM-UP #15. Other patrons are Whirlwind who first appeared in TALES TO ASTONISH #50 and The Mandrill who first appeared in SHANNA THE SHE-DEVIL #4.

M.O.D.O.K.’s 6 - The Melter who first appeared in TALES OF SUSPENSE #47. Tenpin first appeared in CAPTAIN AMERICA #317. Poundcake’s first appeared in MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE #54, her high school that appears in the episode is called Gruenwald High named after Mark Gruenwald the writer who created her. Angar the Screamer first appeared in DAREDEVIL #100. Armadillo first appeared in CAPTAIN AMERICA #308. In the show, M.O.D.O.K. convinces them to help him steal Captain America’s shield.

The Soho Lair - Though the location was created for the show, the upscale villains who inhabit it are all from the comics. Mr. Sinister is a famous X-Men villain who first appeared in UNCANNY X-MEN #212. Madame Masque, a big Iron Man villain, first appeared in TALES OF SUSPENSE #98. The Leader, one of the Hulk’s arch-villains, first appeared in TALES TO ASTONISH #62. Kang The Conqueror first appeared in AVENGERS #8.

Lucky Jim Howlett Canadian Lager - M.O.D.O.K. watches a beer commercial for Lucky Jim Howlett Canadian Lager. Jim Howlett is the real name of Wolverine who is seen cheering The Thing.

Asgard - The Asgard episode has a ton of cameos. Balder the Brave, Thor’s half-brother, first appeared in JOURNEY INTO MYSTERY #58 (His weakness is mistletoe which is how he dies in the show). Valkyrie and her pegasus, Aragorn first appeared in AVENGERS #83. Ymir the Frost Giant first appeared in JOURNEY INTO MYSTERY #97. Thor’s goat chariot pulled by Toothgnasher and Toothmasher who first appeared in THOR ANNUAL #5. Ratatoskr the giant squirrel first appeared in JOURNEY INTO MYSTERY #83.

Lila Cheney - M.O.D.O.K. and Austin attend intergalactic rockstar Lila Cheney’s concert in outer space. Lila Cheney first appeared in NEW MUTANTS ANNUAL #1. The name of the issue was titled “Steal This Planet” which is what we named her tour in the episode.

Master Pandemonium - An evil sorcerer with demon babies for hands becomes a TV host. Master Pandemonium first appeared in WEST COAST AVENGERS #9. In the show, his talk show sidekick is the demon Asmodeus. Asmodeus first appears in GHOST RIDER #53.

The Ciegrimites - In the show, M.O.D.O.K. unleashes these hedonistic anthropomorphic snail aliens on a corporate retreat. The aliens first appeared in HERCULES: PRINCE OF POWER #4. In the episode, M.O.D.O.K. intends to summon the alien Brood race and warned by the Brood Queen about the dangers of the Ciegrimites. The Brood first appeared in UNCANNY X-MEN #155. While looking at the Brood M.O.D.O.K. also considers the Skrulls, Shi’ar, and The Watchers.

Pawn Shop - In Episode 4, M.O.D.O.K. goes to a pawnshop to help Tenpin get his pins back. In the background, we’ll see H.E.R.B.I.E. the Robot (FANTASTIC FOUR #209), Dr. Strange’s Wand of Watoomb (AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #2), Dazzler’s Rollerskates, Magik’s Soulsword (UNCANNY X-MEN #171), Attuma’s Helmet (FANTASTIC FOUR #33), a Hellfire Club Mask (UNCANNY X-MEN #129) and BAMF doll (UNCANNY X-MEN #145)

M.O.D.O.K.’s FUTURES - In various futures for M.O.D.O.K., viewers see him get defeated by Captain America’s shield, Iron Man’s blasts, Thor’s hammer Mjolnir (JOURNEY INTO MYSTERY #83), The Black Widow’s gauntlet widow’s bite (TALES OF SUSPENSE #52) and Hawkeye’s arrows (TALES OF SUSPENSE #57). In a future where M.O.D.O.K. has defeated the heroes, his trophy room contains the weapons listed above and Ant-Man’s helmet and the Infinity Gauntlet.

All 10 episodes of Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. are now streaming, only on Hulu.