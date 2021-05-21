'Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.': Meet the Greatest Super Villain Family Ever

Where do Super Villians go once they’re done plotting all their dastardly deeds for the day? Usually, it’s back to some sort of hidden lair or hideout. But in the case of the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing — aka, M.O.D.O.K. — he retires to the suburbs where he goes home to his wife and two kids. Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. , now streaming on Hulu, isn’t exactly your typical kind of Super Villian show.

“One of the earliest things we talked about [for the show] was how to make M.O.D.O.K. having a wife and kids not seem silly, or somehow outside of the ‘logic’ of the Marvel Universe,” Patton Oswalt, who voices M.O.D.O.K., tells Marvel.com. "The more we talked about it, the more we hit on the idea that all of the other Super Villains — who all look down on M.O.D.O.K. from their ‘A-list’ perches — made it to the A-list by sacrificing having a wife and family.”

Always looking to do the most in hopes of achieving his evil plans, “In MODOK’s mind, he’d do them one better by conquering the world and having a wife and kids who love him. Which gave us even more fun wiggle room to have him fail on multiple levels.”

Not only does he deal with extreme stress at work running A.I.M., but M.O.D.O.K. returns home every night to a budding social media wife, Jodie (voiced by Aimee Garcia) who’s trying to get her own startup business off the ground; a popular teenage daughter with enough drama to go around, Melissa (voiced by Melissa Fumero) — who also happens to look shockingly like her father; and Lou (voiced by Ben Schwartz), who’s just hanging around having a good time and planning his upcoming bar mitzvah.

Things start to fall apart for the family almost immediately, and soon M.O.D.O.K. and Jodie are talking about a possible separation. And before you know it, it’s Jodie who's breaking bad in her own way. Having spent so much time married to M.O.D.O.K., she’s learned a thing or two about getting what you want, no matter what the cost.

“The one thing we did not want to do with M.O.D.O.K. was have the schlubby husband-with-the exasperated-but-ultimately-understanding wife,” Patton explains. “We put ‘em both through the wringer, and it feels super real.”