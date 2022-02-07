Characters of 'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' Revealed
Executive producer Laurence Fishburne along with the creative team and cast gave an exclusive first look of the upcoming Disney Channel series!
The Television Critics Association 2022 Winter press tour is well underway, and during today's Disney Branded Television's panel, we got a first look of Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, debuting this Summer on Disney Channel! Executive producers Laurence Fishburne and Steve Loter, supervising producer Rodney Clouden, and cast members Diamond White (Lunella Lafayette/Moon Girl), Libe Barer (Casey), and Fred Tatasciore (Devil Dinosaur), were present to talk about this trailblazing new series.
The already announced animated series will arrive on the Disney Channel Summer 2022. Based on Marvel's hit comic books, Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur. After Lunella accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City via a time vortex, the duo works together to protect the city's Lower East Side from danger.
In a statement to EW, Fisbhurne shared, "I am overjoyed to share a little Black Girl Magic with the debut of Lunella Lafayette, her family, Devil Dinosaur, Casey and The Beyonder. We at Cinema Gypsy Productions and Disney Television Animation hope that Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur will be a family favorite and an inspiration to the younger generations."
Actress and singer Diamond White will star as Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl) in the channel's highly anticipated animated series.
One of the smartest people in the Marvel universe, 13-year-old Lunella Lafayette protects her beloved Lower East Side community as the roller-skating, gadget-wielding Super Hero known as Moon Girl.
Additional cast members include Libe Barer as Casey; Jermaine Fowler as James Jr; and Sasheer Zamata as Adria.
Casey is a 13-year-old Puerto Rican-Jewish powerhouse—Moon Girl’s manager and best friend. Her mission is to make Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur the most beloved Super Heroes.
Lunella’s dad, James Jr., is an optimistic and unconventional business person. He and his family run Roll With It, the last roller-skating rink in New York City. "Roll with it" also happens to be James’ personal credo, as he always looks on the bright side of life.
Adria, Lunella's mom, is a social activist and musician who serves as the DJ at Roll With It, the family-owned roller-skating rink.
Rounding out the rest of the cast is Alfre Woodard as Mimi; Gary Anthony Williams as Pops, and series executive producer Laurence Fishburne will voice the recurring role of The Beyonder.
Lunella's grandmother, Mimi, is the family's rock. She suffers no fools and guides all—particularly Lunella—with gentle reminders and advice. But act foolishly or get on her bad side and she'll set you straight with one of her patented zingers.
Pops is Lunella's cool grandpa and the proud owner of Roll With It. He is a clever tinkerer and meticulous craftsman, constructing custom skates and reviving old pairs ‘til they’re better than new.
The Beyonder is a curious, mischievous, mercurial being. He’s a comedically impish and self-centered trickster. While the all-knowing, all-powerful Beyonder is brilliant when it comes to the makeup of matter and the universe, he is clueless about humans.
And the co-titular star is Fred Tatasciore as the one-and-only Devil Dinosaur!
Devil Dinosaur is like a 10-ton dog: he's playful, fiercely loyal and utterly driven by his appetite. As Moon Girl's partner (and family), he contributes muscle, teeth, claws, cunning and an excellent sniffer.
Earlier today, EW shared the additional character design of Moon Girl, below:
From Disney Television Animation, the series is executive produced by Fishburne and Helen Sugland's Cinema Gypsy Productions (black-ish, mixed-ish, grown-ish) and Emmy® Award-winner Steve Loter (Kim Possible). Emmy Award-winner Rodney Clouden (Futurama) is supervising producer, Jeffrey M. Howard (Planes) and Emmy Award-winner Kate Kondell (The Pirate Fairy) are co-producers and story editors, and Pilar Flynn (Elena of Avalor) is producer.
Lunella, A.K.A. Moon Girl, was created by Brandon Montclare, Amy Reeder, and Natacha Bustos (and colored by Tamra Bonvillain) in 2015—and the world’s smartest person hasn’t looked back since!
Read more MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR on Marvel Unlimited right now! Then continue these adventures this Summer with 'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' on the Disney Channel!
Want to stay on top of everything in the Marvel Universe? Follow Marvel on social media—Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram—and keep watching Marvel.com for more news!
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!
Movies
WATCH: Tom Holland and Zendaya Spill Secrets from ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’