Jack Kirby’s Greatest Moments in Marvel Comics

Considered one of their greatest collaborations, Kirby and FANTASTIC FOUR co-creator Stan Lee ushered in cosmic doom for Marvel’s First Family with the emerging threat of Galactus, a world-devouring being who put Earth on the menu for his next meal. Featuring colors by Stan Goldberg, inks by Joe Sinnott, and letters by Artie Simek and Sam Rosen, “The Coming of Galactus” arc was told across three issues through issue #50, and stands out for another important introduction: the Fantastic Four’s first meeting with the Silver Surfer!

As readers would go on to learn, the Silver Surfer is a Herald of Galactus who is burdened by the toll of his responsibilities. A loner by the name of Norrin Radd, the Surfer hails from the utopian planet Zenn-La where he embraced a life of curiosity and science. But, when his home world was threatened with consumption, Radd entered into an uneasy bargain with Galactus to scope out edible planets for his new boss’ endless appetite. In the panels of his first appearance, the Silver Surfer embodied the spirit of a wanderer; he alone travels the spaceways in search of distant worlds and peoples, a silvery being fluid in motion, imbued with the Power Cosmic.

ENTER THE NEGATIVE ZONE: FROM FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #51