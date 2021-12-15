'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' Releases First Teaser Trailer

We have a special holiday surprise courtesy of Laurence Fishburne — a tiny teaser of the upcoming Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur!

The already announced animated series will arrive on the Disney Channel Summer 2022. Based on Marvel's hit comic books, Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur. After Lunella accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City via a time vortex, the duo works together to protect the city's Lower East Side from danger.

Actress and singer Diamond White will star as Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl) in the channel's highly anticipated animated series. Rounding out the rest of the cast, Alfre Woodard (Marvel's Luke Cage) voices Lunella's grandmother, Mimi; Libe Barer as Lunella's best friend and manager, Casey; Sasheer Zamata as Lunella's mom, Adria; Jermaine Fowler as Lunella's dad, James Jr; Fred Tatasciore (Marvel's Avengers Assemble) as the one-and-only Devil Dinosaur, and Gary Anthony Williams as Lunella's grandfather, Pops. Series executive producer Laurence Fishburne (Ant-Man and The Wasp) will voice the recurring role of The Beyonder, a curious and mischievous trickster.

From Disney Television Animation, the series is executive produced by Fishburne and Helen Sugland's Cinema Gypsy Productions (black-ish, mixed-ish, grown-ish) and Emmy® Award-winner Steve Loter (Kim Possible). Emmy Award-winner Rodney Clouden (Futurama) is supervising producer, Jeffrey M. Howard (Planes) and Emmy Award-winner Kate Kondell (The Pirate Fairy) are co-producers and story editors, and Pilar Flynn (Elena of Avalor) is producer.

Lunella, A.K.A. Moon Girl, was created by Brandon Montclare, Amy Reeder, and Natacha Bustos (and colored by Tamra Bonvillain) in 2015—and the world’s smartest person hasn’t looked back since!

Read more MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR on Marvel Unlimited right now! Then continue these adventures in 2022 with 'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' on the Disney Channel!