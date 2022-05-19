‘Ms. Marvel’: Iman Vellani is Now a Super Hero in New Behind-the-Scenes Featurette

In June 2020, Iman Vellani got a video call from a group at Marvel Studios — including Kevin Feige. They were reaching out to let her know the good news, and that after a unanimous decision, she was going to play Kamala Khan in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Kevin Feige is on my phone right now! I can’t comprehend this right now!” Vellani exclaims. And things would only get more exciting from there.

In a new behind-the-scenes look at Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel, take a peek at what’s in store for the Jersey City teenager as her life starts getting interesting. Not only is she going through all those awkward moments, from family drama to boy trouble, and school problems but there's so much more — like learning she’s got super powers and can manifest light.

However, she quickly learns just how hard it can be while also juggling her home and school life and as head writer Bisha K. Ali explains, “Kamala’s biggest conflict is with herself.”

Ms. Marvel is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega-fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels invisible both at home and at school—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?

Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel. The cast also includes Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer, and Nimra Bucha.

Episodes are directed by Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Bisha K. Ali are the executive producers. Co-executive producers for the series are Sana Amanat and Trevor Waterson, and Bisha K. Ali is the head writer.

