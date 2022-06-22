Sloth Baby Productions Presents: ‘Ms. Marvel’ Episode 3

Flashback time. We’re in British Occupied India searching for something in a slowly collapsing cave. But what? Eventually, it’s discovered by the same woman Kamala has been seeing in her visions, Najma. And it’s the bangle. It also happens to be on a severed blue arm, so hopefully, that’s not a bad sign…



Aisha — Kamala Khan's great-grandmother! — enters the cave (which also happens to have the symbol of the 10 Rings carved into the floor) and asks to see the bangle as they all crowd around the artifact. Unfortunately, the British soldiers are quickly closing in on them and the group realizes they’ve got to get out of there. The man from the temple said that they would need two bangles and right now they’ve only got one, and Aisha decides that one’s going to have to do. As everyone else is escaping she puts it on and feels something powerful travel through her. “Did you see that?” She asks Najma, but Najma didn’t. With a solemn hug goodbye, the two women decide to separate to avoid the soldiers, and that was the last time Najma saw the Aisha and the bangle…



Until today, that is.



Present day, Najma explains her journey to now to a stunned Kamala. As Najma tells it, they’re all from another dimension, including Aisha. (“Yeah, of course,” Kamala half whispers to herself). The story Najma tells is that they were exiled from their dimension, not by choice, and are just trying to get back home. Kamala’s next question is also very important, because how old are they…? Don’t worry, while everyone else might be decades old, Kamran is in fact only 17, and Kamala breaths a sigh of relief.



In another room, Kamala thanks Najma for saving her from the Department of Damage Control. Najma explains that they didn’t even realize Aisha had any family until Kamala put on the bangle and they sensed the Noor. In this dimension, they can’t unlock their full powers but somehow, Kamala can with the help of the bracelet. After some back and forth, Kamala realizes that Najma wants the bangle – it was Aisha’s wish for them to all be home again and Najma wants to use it to do just that.



But okay, there’s still a lot of information Kamala doesn’t know, like where is this “home.” Also, what are they? Najma explains that they're Clandestines, and though they’ve gone by many names before, they’re more commonly referred to as djinn. Well, that’s not a word Kamala wanted to hear.