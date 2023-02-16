Now Streaming on Disney+: 'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur'

We'd like you to meet Lunella Lafayette and her pet dinosaur, Devil Dinosaur, now streaming on Disney+! Dive into your favorite streaming app, Disney+, to see the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl) and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur. After Lunella accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City, the duo work together to protect the city's Lower East Side from danger.

The series stars Diamond White as Lunella/Moon Girl; Fred Tatasciore as Devil Dinosaur; Alfre Woodard as Lunella’s grandmother, Mimi; Libe Barer as Lunella’s best friend and manager, Casey; Sasheer Zamata as Lunella’s mom, Adria; Jermaine Fowler as Lunella’s dad, James Jr.; Gary Anthony Williams as Lunella’s grandfather, Pops; and series executive producer Laurence Fishburne in the recurring role of The Beyonder, a curious and mischievous trickster.

Get a glimpse of what's to come in Season 1 of Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, thanks to MarvelHQ: