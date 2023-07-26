TV Shows
Published July 26, 2023

'Secret Invasion': All Episodes Now Streaming on Disney+

No backup. Just Fury.

by Marvel

It's all come down to this. Episode 6 of Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion is now streaming on Disney+ and all hope for humanity rests on Nick Fury's shoulders. Can he stop the rogue Skrull Gravik from pushing the world to war? 

In Secret Invasion, set in the present-day MCU, Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett RossMaria Hill, and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.

Secret Invasion stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Dermot Mulroney, Christopher McDonald, Katie Finneran, with Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman, and Don Cheadle.
 
Ali Selim directs the series and executive-produces, along with fellow executive producers Kevin Feige, Jonathan Schwartz, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Samuel L. Jackson, Ali Selim, Kyle Bradstreet, and Brian Tucker. Kyle Bradstreet is also the head writer, and Jennifer L. Booth, Allana Williams, and Brant Englestein serve as co-executive producers. 

secret invasion

No backup. Just Fury. Secret Invasion is now streaming on Disney+. 

SDCC 2023: Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Showcases New Story Trailer at San Diego Comic-Con 2023

SDCC 2023: 'X-Men Blue: Origins' #1 Reveals the Truth Behind Nightcrawler's Birth

SDCC 2023: Marvel Announces Its Next Major Crossover Event—Gang War

SDCC 2023: All the Best Marvel Cosplay from San Diego Comic-Con 2023

'The Marvels' Official Trailer: Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan Take Flight

In this article: Secret Invasion, Disney+

