Prepare for ‘Secret Invasion’ With New ‘Marvel Studios Legends’ on Disney+

The Skrull Invasion has begun. Ahead of the release of Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion, five brand new Marvel Studios Legends episodes have arrived on Disney+ featuring returning characters joining the fight to thwart the imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity. Watch them now!

New episodes include Nick Fury, Maria Hill, Talos & the Skrulls, Everett Ross, and James Rhodes (aka Rhodey, aka War Machine).

In Secret Invasion, set in the present-day MCU, Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill, and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth.

Secret Invasion stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Dermot Mulroney, Christopher McDonald, Katie Finneran, with Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman, and Don Cheadle.



Ali Selim directs the series and executive-produces, along with fellow executive producers Kevin Feige, Jonathan Schwartz, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Samuel L. Jackson, Ali Selim, Kyle Bradstreet, and Brian Tucker. Kyle Bradstreet is also the head writer, and Jennifer L. Booth, Allana Williams, and Brant Englestein serve as co-executive producers.

No backup. Just Fury. Secret Invasion premieres June 21 on Disney+.