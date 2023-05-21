TV Shows
Published May 21, 2023

'Secret Invasion': Explore New Character Posters

Find out who you can trust June 21 on Disney+.

by Rachel Paige
secret invasion

Wondering who you can trust? Find out in one month on Disney+. 

In Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion, set in the present-day MCU, Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett RossMaria Hill, and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.

Brand new character posters for the upcoming series have arrived, featuring the likes of Fury, Talos, Maria, and Ross — but they're not the only ones trying to untangle the truth. Discover character posters for Sonya, G'iah, Gravik, Priscilla, Pagon, and Rhodey, too, in the image gallery below. 

Secret Invasion stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Dermot Mulroney, Christopher McDonald, Katie Finneran, with Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman, and Don Cheadle.
 
Ali Selim directs the series and executive-produces, along with fellow executive producers Kevin Feige, Jonathan Schwartz, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Samuel L. Jackson, Ali Selim, Kyle Bradstreet, and Brian Tucker. Kyle Bradstreet is also the head writer, and Jennifer L. Booth, Allana Williams, and Brant Englestein serve as co-executive producers. 

Who do you trust? Secret Invasion premieres June 21 on Disney+. 

In this article: Secret Invasion, Disney+

