‘Secret Invasion’: Decipher the Code to Watch An Exclusive Clip

Fury, you there?

Ahead of the release of Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion, a search across social media unfolded for clues to unlock an encrypted file on a secure website. And with no help from Fury himself (where is he?), it’s up to viewers to untangle this web for a taste of what awaits in the thrilling series.

The Skrull Invasion has begun. Take a look at the full grid above — can you crack the code?

In Secret Invasion, set in the present-day MCU, Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill, and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.

Secret Invasion stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Dermot Mulroney, Christopher McDonald, Katie Finneran, with Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman, and Don Cheadle.



Ali Selim directs the series and executive-produces, along with fellow executive producers Kevin Feige, Jonathan Schwartz, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Samuel L. Jackson, Ali Selim, Kyle Bradstreet, and Brian Tucker. Kyle Bradstreet is also the head writer, and Jennifer L. Booth, Allana Williams, and Brant Englestein serve as co-executive producers.

No backup. Just Fury. Secret Invasion premieres June 21 on Disney+.