‘She-Hulk’: Episode 2 — Jennifer Walters vs. GLK&H

Over at Legal Ease, Jen is trying to ball on a budget when Mr. Holloway, from GLK&H, arrives. Cutting right to the chase, he offers her a job. Is this a joke? It’s not. Holliway wants Jen to head up a new division and she doesn’t even think twice about it. Yes. Her only condition is that she wants to hire her own paralegal (Nikki, duh).



Well, that was easy.



Monday morning Jen shows up at the office and is greeted by Holliway in the lobby. He’s thrilled she’s here, and they’ve just started a brand new Super Human Law Division and Jen’s going to be the face of it — actually, She-Hulk is going to be the face of it. Holliway wants Jen to show up to the office and court as She-Hulk. And he wants her to start right now.



“Is this why they hired me?? Ok, this sucks,” Jen tells us. “I am totally qualified but now everyone around here is going to think this is the only reason I got the job.”



Hey, at least she gets a super cushy corner office and finds Nikki waiting inside. Nikki immediately questions the She-Hulk look but she doesn’t care. Look at the corner office!! Look at the big windows and stocked fridge and desk! It’s a very fancy desk. Jen isn’t sold on this. She doesn’t want to come to work as She-Hulk and now has to buy an entirely new wardrobe! Uggghhhh…. but there’s a knock on her office door and a colleague, Augustus "Pug" Pugliese enters with a welcome basket for her. He’s included office supplies and also the best places to poop in the office (very important).



Now as for Jen’s first client, Holliway has a bombshell for her: she’s going to take on Emil Blonsky. Yes, that guy. Abomination — remember him? Jen immediately raises a red flag, explaining that way back when Emil tried to kill Bruce, but Holliway doesn’t care. Emil has already signed a conflict waiver and wants Jen to do it.



So, off to a Department of Damage Control supermax prison facility, it is — Jen shows up as She-Hulk, and is quickly informed that there are no superpowers allowed inside so she transforms back.



Down some scary, dark, and heavily guarded areas Jen is escorted to Emil’s location. They have pulled out every stop to keep Emil completely locked away and Jen emotionally prepares for the worst. Instead, what she finds is someone who loves to wear sandals and meditate. He’s completely transformed himself physically and spiritually. Namaste, Emil.



But, let’s talk business. Emil knows he tried to kill The Hulk once upon a time and explains it wasn’t personal. He blames the Super Soldier Serum he was full of on the rampage through Brooklyn, and this is news to Jen. Even though Emil is clearly upset about what he did, the parole board needs to know he’s a changed man through and through before they even consider release. Emil just wants to live in peace and live on a large property purchased for him by his seven soul mates that he met through a prison pen pal program. How romantic!