Shop Marvel Must Haves: 'She-Hulk' Episode 6

Are the following items suitable for Lulu's wedding? Absolutely not. But don't let that stop you from picking up a bunch of new items in the latest Marvel Must Haves roundup! Who says you can't wear a Marvel Studios' She-Hulk t-shirt to a formal event?

Dive into the image gallery below full of the latest apparel, accessories, household items, and more celebrating everyone's favorite big, green lawyer.

Looking for More Marvel Must Haves? Shop WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…?, Hawkeye, Moon Knight, and Ms. Marvel right here!

Need a lawyer? Call 1-877-SHE-HULK, and follow Jennifer Walters on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and find Marvel now on TikTok!