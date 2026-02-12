Watch the Black & White “Spider-Noir” Teaser Trailer
The “Spider-Noir” live-action series starring Nicolas Cage arrives on May 27.
With no power comes no responsibility.
Based on Marvel Comics’ Spider-Man Noir, the “Spider-Noir” live-action series tells the story of Ben Reilly, a private investigator in 1930s New York. Played by Academy Award®-winning actor Nicolas Cage, the burnt-out private eye is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only super hero. Dive into the black and white reality of "Spider-Noir" with the new teaser trailer below.
Cage is joined by Emmy Award®-winning actor Lamorne Morris, portraying journalist Robbie Robertson, Li Jun Li’s Cat Hardy, a nightclub songstress and femme fatale, and Karen Rodriguez, who plays Ben Reilly’s assistant detective, Janet.
“Spider-Noir” was developed with Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal, the Academy Award®-winning team behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Emmy Award®-winning director Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag) directed and executive produced the first two episodes, with Oren Uziel (The Lost City) and Steve Lightfoot (Marvel’s The Punisher) serving as the series' co-showrunners and executive producers.
“Spider-Noir,” a live-action series starring Nicolas Cage, arrives in authentic black & white and true-hue full color on May 27 on Prime.
Produced by Sony Pictures Television exclusively for MGM+ and Prime Video, “Spider-Noir” will be available in both black and white and color. The highly anticipated series will debut domestically in the U.S. on MGM+’s linear channel, followed by a global release on Prime Video the next day in more than 240 countries and territories.
