EXCLUSIVE: Cast Announcement for 'X-MEN '97' Coming to Disney+

“Over the years, as we’ve met with so many filmmakers who have come in to pitch on various projects, the touchstone that we hear over and over again is X-Men: The Animated Series,” says Winderbaum.

Following a familiar team with the “DNA of the original show,” an impactful event in X-Men ‘97 will launch the reunited X-Men into an all-new chapter that will resonate with fans of the original series.

Featuring the voice talents of original X-Men: The Animated Series cast members including Cal Dodd, Lenore Zann, George Buza, Alison Sealy-Smith, Chris Potter, Catherine Disher, Adrian Hough, and Christopher Britton, some cast members of X-Men ‘97 will reprise their original roles, with others voicing entirely brand-new parts.

X-Men '97 will also welcome a number of new voices to the cast, including Jennifer Hale, Anniwaa Buachie, Ray Chase, Matthew Waterson, JP Karliak, Holly Chou, Jeff Bennett, and AJ LoCascio.

“As an animated show, the original X-Men was the forerunner to some amazing action series,” says Vasquez-Eberhardt. “Everyone that is making X-Men ’97, top-down, is a fan. On this project, instinctually, we knew exactly what this is. To bring this series forward and pick up that baton, and not just keep running at the same pace, but to really elevate. That’s the responsibility.”

The head writer and executive producer on X-Men ’97 is Beau DeMayo. Supervising director is Jake Castorena and supervising producer is Charley Feldman. Also consulting on the new series are X-Men: The Animated Series producers and showrunners Eric and Julia Lewald, plus original series director Larry Houston.