Watch Tom Hiddleston Recap Loki’s Journey Through the MCU in 30 Seconds

Don’t have time to watch Marvel Studios' Thor, Marvel's The Avengers, Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame? No worries, do you at least have 30 seconds to spare? Because Tom Hiddleston has the quickest Loki debrief ever.

Ahead of the release of Marvel Studios’ Loki, Hiddleston is taking viewers through a Loki crash-course, explaining the entire character and just about every trick he’s ever done across the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And he does it all in 30 seconds!

No need to clear your schedule for a full movie marathon (though, you certainly can). Watch the latest look at Loki in the clip above, and the brand new series starts streaming only on Disney+, and only on Wednesdays. Haven’t you heard? Wednesdays are the new Fridays.

Loki features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame. Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs Loki, and Michael Waldron is head writer.

Loki premieres Wednesday, June 9.

