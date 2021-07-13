Marvel Studios Makes History with 28 Emmy Nominations for 'WandaVision' and 'The Falcon and The Winter Soldier'

The nominations for the 73rd Annual Emmy Awards came out this morning, and the Television Academy recognized Marvel Studios and Disney+ with an impressive 28 nominations!

Marvel Studios' first foray into short-form series, WandaVision, was the third most-nominated series for the 2021 Emmy Awards season with 23 nominations, including Outstanding Lead Actor nods for Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, a supporting actress nod for Kathryn Hahn, as well as Outstanding Limited Series. "Agatha All Along" also nabbed a nomination for Outstanding Music and Lyrics. Feel free to listen along now!

While Marvel Studios' The Falcon and The Winter Soldier secured five Emmy nominations, including a Guest Actor in a Drama nod for Don Cheadle.