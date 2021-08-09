TV Shows
Published August 9, 2021

Explore A Multiverse of New Characters With ‘What If…?’ Posters

New possibilities await.

by Rachel Paige

If one thing changes, what kind of ripple effects does that cause? One singular moment leads to a multiverse of infinite possibilities and compelling, but familiar, characters in Marvel Studios’ first animated series, What If…?

Ahead of the upcoming episode of the show, explore two new character posters focused on who we’ll soon meet: Peggy Carter and Steve Rogers. But, they’re not the Peggy and Steve we’re come to know — say hello to Captain Carter and Steve (who happens to be inside a Hydra Stopmer suit).

captain carter
hydra stomper

The series showcases compelling and reimagined famous events from films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, creating a multiverse of infinite possibilities. Fan-favorite characters return, including Peggy Carter, T’Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor, and more. The new series, directed by Bryan Andrews with AC Bradley as head writer, features signature MCU action with a curious twist. 

Journey to face the unknown and ponder the question what if on August 11, exclusively on Disney+.

Want more of The Watcher? Follow What If on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram

This is just the beginning of the Phase 4 news. Stay tuned to Marvel.com for more details and sign up for Disney+ and start streaming now! And be sure to follow Disney+ on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram for more.

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Comics

Billy and Teddy Unite for 'The Last Annihilation: Wiccan & Hulkling' #1

Gear

FunKon 2021: See New Marvel Releases from Funko

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Movies

Brand-New Character Posters Arrive for ‘Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings’

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

TV Shows

Three New Episodes of Marvel Studios: Legends Are Now Streaming

TV Shows

Explore the ‘What If…?’ Multiverse in New Featurette

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!
In this article: What If...?, Disney+

Related

Comics

The Wildest ‘What If?’ Stories

Jump into these six zany scenarios from the ‘What If?’ comics universe on Marvel Unlimited!

24 minutes ago

TV Shows

Three New Episodes of Marvel Studios: Legends Are Now Streaming

Watch now, exclusively on Disney+!

6 days ago

TV Shows

Explore the ‘What If…?’ Multiverse in New Featurette

"The stories you thought you knew are nothing like you remember.”

6 days ago

TV Shows

‘What If…?’: Captain Carter and Steve Rogers Join the Fight in New Clip

They can do this all day.

6 days ago