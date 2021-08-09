Explore A Multiverse of New Characters With ‘What If…?’ Posters
New possibilities await.
If one thing changes, what kind of ripple effects does that cause? One singular moment leads to a multiverse of infinite possibilities and compelling, but familiar, characters in Marvel Studios’ first animated series, What If…?
Ahead of the upcoming episode of the show, explore two new character posters focused on who we’ll soon meet: Peggy Carter and Steve Rogers. But, they’re not the Peggy and Steve we’re come to know — say hello to Captain Carter and Steve (who happens to be inside a Hydra Stopmer suit).
The series showcases compelling and reimagined famous events from films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, creating a multiverse of infinite possibilities. Fan-favorite characters return, including Peggy Carter, T’Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor, and more. The new series, directed by Bryan Andrews with AC Bradley as head writer, features signature MCU action with a curious twist.
Journey to face the unknown and ponder the question what if on August 11, exclusively on Disney+.
