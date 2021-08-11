TV Shows
Published August 11, 2021

'What If...?': Explore New Images From Episode 1

Captain Carter, at the ready!

by Rachel Paige
what if

Time. Reality. It’s changeable. 

Marvel Studios’ What If…? flips the script on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, reimagining famous events from the films in unexpected ways. Creating a multiverse of infinite possibilities, the animated series features fan-favorite characters where a single choice can branch out creating alternate worlds from the ones we know.

The first question to ponder: What If...Captain Carter was the First Avenger? After an ambush in the lab, Peggy Carter steps in and takes the Super Soldier serum and uses her newfound power and strength to charge right into battle. 

Journey to face the unknown and ponder the question what if, exclusively on Disney+.

Want more of The Watcher? Follow What If on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram

Stay tuned to Marvel.com for more details and sign up for Disney+ and start streaming now! And be sure to follow Disney+ on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram for more.

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Comics

Billy and Teddy Unite for 'The Last Annihilation: Wiccan & Hulkling' #1

Gear

FunKon 2021: See New Marvel Releases from Funko

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Movies

Brand-New Character Posters Arrive for ‘Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings’

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

TV Shows

Three New Episodes of Marvel Studios: Legends Are Now Streaming

TV Shows

Explore the ‘What If…?’ Multiverse in New Featurette

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!
In this article: What If...?, Disney+
1/
what if peggy carter

Related

TV Shows

Everything You Need to Know Going into ‘What If…?’

A multiverse of infinite possibilities awaits.

16 hours ago

Comics

The Wildest ‘What If?’ Stories

Jump into these six zany scenarios from the ‘What If?’ comics universe on Marvel Unlimited!

1 day ago

TV Shows

Explore A Multiverse of New Characters With ‘What If…?’ Posters

New possibilities await.

2 days ago

TV Shows

Three New Episodes of Marvel Studios: Legends Are Now Streaming

Watch now, exclusively on Disney+!

1 week ago