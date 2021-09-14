TV Shows
Published September 14, 2021

‘What If…?’: Mid-Season Sneak Peek Gives a Glimpse of the Multiverse

Why stop at one hero when we can show you all of them?

by Rachel Paige

A mid-season sneak peek of Marvel Studios’ What If… ? is available now, showcasing the surprises in store for the final four episodes of Marvel Studios’ first-ever animated series, exclusively on Disney+. Witness the biggest heroes of the multiverse as they navigate alternate realities on a collision course toward an unforgettable finale. 

What If…? flips the script on the MCU, reimagining famous events from the films in unexpected ways, featuring a voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their roles. The series is directed by Bryan Andrews; AC Bradley is head writer. 

