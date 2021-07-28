TV Shows
Published July 28, 2021

‘What If…?’ Poster Reveals First Look at The Watcher

There are many questions to ponder.

by Rachel Paige
the watcher

Time. Reality. It’s changeable. 

Ahead of the release of Marvel Studios’ first-ever animated series, What If…? take a peek at The Watcher — the all-knowing, all-seeing presence felt throughout the whole series. The character, voiced by Jeffrey Wright, is here to ponder the questions of (what else?) what if?

The series showcases compelling and reimagined famous events from films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, creating a multiverse of infinite possibilities. Fan-favorite characters return, including Peggy Carter, T’Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor, and more. The new series, directed by Bryan Andrews with AC Bradley as head writer, features signature MCU action with a curious twist. 

Journey to face the unknown and ponder the question what if on August 11, exclusively on Disney+.

Want more of The Watcher? Follow What If on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Comics

Black Widow, Yelena Belova, and More Go Up Against a New Villain in 'Black Widow' #12

Culture & Lifestyle

Marvel Mission Recap: Thor's Stormbreaker

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

Journey Across the Timestream and Beyond in New 'Kang the Conqueror' #1 Covers

Culture & Lifestyle

Avengers Campus: Heroic Menu Pairings at Pym Test Kitchen and Pym Tasting Lab

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

TV Shows

‘Assembled: The Making of Loki’ is Now Streaming on Disney+

In this article: What If...?, Disney+

Related

Gear

Loki, Wanda, Bucky, Captain Carter, and More Arrive as LEGO Minifigures

Your favorite Disney+ Super Heroes have arrived — as minis.

8 hours ago

TV Shows

‘Assembled: The Making of Loki’ is Now Streaming on Disney+

Go behind-the-scenes with the Loki Variants, the TVA, and more.

1 week ago

TV Shows

Loki: Jonathan Majors Arrives in the Season 1 Finale as He Who Remains

The actor and creative team behind 'Loki' give Marvel Studios’ 'Assembled: The Making of Loki' a glimpse on how the role came about!

1 week ago

TV Shows

Loki: Jonathan Majors on Playing He Who Remains and the Time Keepers

The 'Loki' guest star shares his experience on the thrilling conclusion of the season; all episodes now streaming on Disney+!

1 week ago