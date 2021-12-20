Yelena's Back in Brand New 'Hawkeye' Featurette
Don't miss the epic final episode this Wednesday, December 22!
Yelena's back, and better than ever!
In the new Marvel Studios' Hawkeye featurette above, Florence Pugh (Yelena) and Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop) join directors Rhys Thomas and Bert & Bertie to celebrate the return of Pugh's fiery assassin to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
"I did not see it coming," exclaims Pugh, "that they were gonna put me and Clint against each other, which I thought was a really cool twist."
"Yelena is such an amazing character," raves Steinfeld, "and her and Kate have quite a lot of fun together."
"Bringing someone like Florence, it really brings in an interesting dynamic with Kate. Like, I think that's what was really fun, was actually to see how these two characters click," reveals Thomas.
"To see Natasha Romanov's sister sitting talking to Clint Barton's protégé, we just sat back and really enjoyed it," says Bertie.
"When we finished Black Widow, my whole experience was with Scarlett, and she really welcomed me into the MCU," adds Pugh. "And then to jup into her scene partner's world was just as sweet. It's been a really good first two years in the MCU."
Will Yelena complete her mission by killing Barton? Find out in the exciting final episode of Hawkeye, launching exclusively on Disney+ this Wednesday, December 22.
Marvel Studios' Hawkeye is now streaming, exclusively on Disney+!
Hawkeye is an original new series set in post-blip New York City where former Avenger Clint Barton aka Hawkeye has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past shows up, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old skilled archer, and his biggest fan, to unravel a criminal conspiracy.
Starring Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton/Hawkeye and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, Hawkeye also features Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James, and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. Helmed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie, Hawkeye is now streaming exclusively on Disney+.
