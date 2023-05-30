All-Star Creators Celebrate the Incredible Legacy of Captain America in Milestone 750th Issue
Check out all the covers for 'Captain America' #750, on sale July 5. The monumental issue will be a prelude to the future of the Captain America mythos, revealing the fate of Steve Rogers, Sam Wilson, Bucky Barnes, and Sharon Carter.
The next era of Captain America is upon us and it all begins in July’s CAPTAIN AMERICA #750!
Over the last month, Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson have been embroiled in the pulse-pounding events of CAPTAIN AMERICA: COLD WAR! The thrilling crossover is testing Steve and Sam’s bond as they go up against White Wolf and Bucky Barnes who have joined forces to unleash the power of Dimension Z!
This game-changing epic will have a heavy impact on both Captains and its devastating aftermath will hit just in time for a major Captain America milestone! Witness what comes next in in a jam-packed over-sized issue, CAPTAIN AMERICA #750.
THE CAPTAINS AMERICA MOURN THEIR FALLEN! After the harrowing events of CAPTAIN AMERICA: COLD WAR, the Captains America return home to face the cost of victory and honor the power of legacy. Writer Tochi Onyebuchi and artist RB Silva reveal the secret origin of Sam Wilson’s new shield and the reason he chose to pick up the mantle again. Writers Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing and artist Carmen Carnero bring readers the tumultuous reunion of Steve and Bucky. Is there a way forward? Plus, don’t miss a bold new direction for Sharon Carter!
In addition, CAPTAIN AMERICA #750 will include all-new backup stories starring both Steve and Sam! Honoring 750 issues of CAPTAIN AMERICA, a team of fan-favorite guest writers, including classic Cap creators like JM DeMatteis and Dan Jurgens, join forces with superstar artists to spin timeless tales celebrating the epic history of the star-spangled hero!
CAPTAIN AMERICA #750
Written by COLLIN KELLY, JACKSON LANZING, TOCHI ONYEBUCHI, J.M. DEMATTEIS, GAIL SIMONE, DAN JURGENS, STEPHANIE WILLIAMS, & CODY ZIGLAR
Art by CARMEN CARNERO, R.B. SILVA, DAN JURGENS, DANIEL ACUÑA, RACHAEL STOTT, MARCUS WILLIAMS, & SARA PICHELLI
Cover by GARY FRANK
Variant Cover by GEORGE PEREZ
Virgin Variant Cover by GEORGE PEREZ
Hidden Gem Variant Cover by JOHN ROMITA SR.
Variant Cover by ADI GRANOV
Design Variant Cover by CARMEN CARNERO
Marvel Icon Variant Cover by JAVIER GARRON
Hellfire Gala Variant Cover by C.F. VILLA
Variant Cover by ERNANDA SOUZA
Variant Cover [RED] by JOHN CASSADAY
Variant Cover [WHITE] by JOHN CASSADAY
Variant Cover [BLUE] by JOHN CASSADAY
On Sale 7/5
Check out all the covers right now and pick up this star-spangled spectacular on July 5.
