All-Star Creators Celebrate the Incredible Legacy of Captain America in Milestone 750th Issue

The next era of Captain America is upon us and it all begins in July’s CAPTAIN AMERICA #750!

Over the last month, Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson have been embroiled in the pulse-pounding events of CAPTAIN AMERICA: COLD WAR! The thrilling crossover is testing Steve and Sam’s bond as they go up against White Wolf and Bucky Barnes who have joined forces to unleash the power of Dimension Z!

This game-changing epic will have a heavy impact on both Captains and its devastating aftermath will hit just in time for a major Captain America milestone! Witness what comes next in in a jam-packed over-sized issue, CAPTAIN AMERICA #750.

THE CAPTAINS AMERICA MOURN THEIR FALLEN! After the harrowing events of CAPTAIN AMERICA: COLD WAR, the Captains America return home to face the cost of victory and honor the power of legacy. Writer Tochi Onyebuchi and artist RB Silva reveal the secret origin of Sam Wilson’s new shield and the reason he chose to pick up the mantle again. Writers Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing and artist Carmen Carnero bring readers the tumultuous reunion of Steve and Bucky. Is there a way forward? Plus, don’t miss a bold new direction for Sharon Carter!

In addition, CAPTAIN AMERICA #750 will include all-new backup stories starring both Steve and Sam! Honoring 750 issues of CAPTAIN AMERICA, a team of fan-favorite guest writers, including classic Cap creators like JM DeMatteis and Dan Jurgens, join forces with superstar artists to spin timeless tales celebrating the epic history of the star-spangled hero!