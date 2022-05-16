Judgment Day Looms Over the Marvel Universe in New 'A.X.E.: Judgment Day' Tie-Ins

This summer, the Avengers, the X-Men, the Eternals, and more will face judgment on a cosmic scale and the very fate of the Marvel Universe will hang in the balance in A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY.

Written by comics mastermind Kieron Gillen and drawn by acclaimed artist Valerio Schiti, this latest Marvel Comics crossover event begins when the Eternals target mutantkind and the Avengers find themselves struggling to prevent an apocalyptic war between two of the strongest factions on the planet. The saga will pay off various plot threads that have defined these franchises in recent years, including mutantkind’s newfound immortality, the Eternals’ discovery of long-hidden truths about their species, and the Avengers' intense dealings with the Celestials.

A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY #3 AND #4

In A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY #3 and #4, the Celestial known as the Proginator will rise to usher in the second act of the event where various heroes and villains stand for judgment. Defending their past actions and mistakes in fascinating ways, these hard-hitting stories will impact various ongoing titles in thrilling tie-in issues. Read on to learn more about what’s to come!

A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY #3 (OF 6)

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Art by VALERIO SCHITI

Cover by MARK BROOKS

On Sale 8/3

A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY #4 (OF 6)

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Art by VALERIO SCHITI

Cover by MARK BROOKS

On Sale 9/14