Black Panther and Namor: A Tale of Two Kings

Early Close Calls Between Wakanda and Atlantis

In their first major interaction, Black Panther encountered Namor while investigating some missing Wakandans. After the two fought, Namor revealed he was looking for traitors to Atlantis who’d escaped to the surface, and the two quickly figured out their goals were aligned. Their team-up proved successful, but the encounter resulted in Black Panther recognizing the threat Namor might pose in the future. He opened a file on Namor, just in case he should ever have to take him down.

Tensions between Wakanda and Atlantis started in earnest while Namor was a member of the Defenders. After an adventure in Tunnelworld, Namor, Doctor Stephen Strange and Bruce Banner, AKA Hulk, went to Atlantis to rest. However, while they were there, Black Panther pursued some Atlanteans who had stolen Wakandan technology after they misinterpreted Namor’s orders to protect their country. This resulted in a fight between Namor and Black Panther over who would punish them.

The situation continued to escalate, and when Hulk jumped away from Atlantis, the Wakandans launched a retaliatory strike because they mistook the Green Goliath for a missile. T’Challa alerted Namor as to what was happening, and the Sub-Mariner deflected Wakanda’s attack, destroying the uninhabited Kiber Island, a protectorate of Wakanda, in the process.

Although disaster was averted in that case, Wakanda and Atlantis nearly came to blows later when T’Challa blockaded Deviant Lemuria, another undersea nation that was, at the time, allied with Atlantis. T’Challa did so to preserve Wakandan sovereignty, as Lemuria wanted to murder a Deviant child born on Wakandan soil. A skirmish did break out between the two, with Wakanda preemptively firing on the Atlantean fleet when Ulysses Klaue manipulated the Deviants into attacking. However, by the end of the arc, the nations patched things up and came to a mutually agreeable solution about the Deviant child.