Captain America: Steve Rogers' Best Moments in Comics

For over eight decades, Joe Simon and Jack Kirby’s Captain America has blazed a trail as a comic book icon and earned his place among the top heroes in the Marvel Universe. During most of that time, Steve Rogers has been the man behind the shield. Steve may not be the only Captain America anymore, but his inspiring journey continues to this day in the new ongoing series, CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY (2022) by writers Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly and artist Carmen Carnero.

This week, CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY (2022) #1 arrived on digital comics super-service Marvel Unlimited. To mark the occasion, we’re taking a look back at some of Steve Rogers’ best moments in comics. This is by no means the definitive list of every great Steve Rogers story. Instead, it’s simply a collection of memorable milestones that you can read at any time on Marvel Unlimited!