It's Carnage Vs. Knull for the King in Black's Crown in 'Death of the Venomverse'

Marvel’s SUMMER OF SYMBIOTES is underway! An entire season of symbiote insanity, SUMMER OF SYMBIOTES sees launch of new titles like EXTREME VENOMVERSE (on sale now!) and CULT OF CARNAGE: MISERY, as well as wild new sagas in your favorite ongoing symbiote titles, CARNAGE and VENOM.

The overarching storylines all pave the way for what is to be the crown jewel of SUMMER OF SYMBIOTES: DEATH OF THE VENOMVERSE. Announced last month at C2E2, this all new epic will see the return of Venom visionary Cullen Bunn as he teams up with fellow symbiote superstar Gerardo Sandoval to bring the symbiotic ax down on the VENOMVERSE!

Launching in August, DEATH OF THE VENOMVERSE will be a five-issue limited series that unleashes Carnage on a quest to become the new KING IN BLACK. Carnage has been building his powers up, extracting unique abilities from many villains throughout the Marvel Universe and now traverses the Multiverse with a singular goal: KILL ANY AND ALL VENOMS!

Throughout Carnage’s savage rampage, fans can expect to see some of their favorite new symbiote charterers that debuted in EXTREME VENOMVERSE along with brand-new ones including a top-secret new symbiote hero who will be revealed at a later date. The limited series will also include a classic tale in the vein of VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR by Venom co-creator David Michelinie.

“It's been far too long since I've written any stories about Venom and company,” Bunn said. “About Eddie, about Flash, about Andi, about Carnage. This story--this completely bonkers epic--feels like the right time to throw my symbiotic hat back in the ring. Returning to a multiverse full of Venom symbiotes, maybe (but hopefully not) for the last time, I knew I had to do something big. Thus, the title—DEATH OF THE VENOMVERSE--was born. Perhaps that title is a bit of a threat for our favorite symbiotes, but I promise you it is not empty! Get ready for plenty of surprises, some heartbreak, and more symbiotes than you can shake a stick at!”